Federal Reserve raises interest rate in effort to tame inflation

In addition to Wednesday's hike in a key interest rate, the Federal Reserve also signaled it expects to continue to raise rates through the year. Nick Timiraos, chief economics correspondent for The Wall Street Journal and author of a new book on the Fed's pandemic response called "Trillion Dollar Triage, joins John Yang to discuss.

