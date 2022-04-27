WATCH LIVE: President Biden welcomes National and State Teachers of the Year to the White House

President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, welcomes National and State Teachers of the Year to the White House on Wednesday.

Watch the event in the player above.

The Council of Chief State School Officers announced last week that Kurt Russell is the organization’s National Teacher of the Year for 2022. The group previously named him Ohio’s teacher of the year.

“Kurt’s extensive career shows the power of educators to shape the lives of students from the classroom to extracurricular activities to the basketball court,” CCSSO Chief Executive Officer Carissa Moffat Miller said in a statement.

Russell will spend the next year representing educators and serving as an ambassador for students and teachers across the country, the organization said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.