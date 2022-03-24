States call in the National Guard to mitigate school staffing shortages

Becky Pringle:

Amna, I just was in Kentucky. And I was hearing the same stories from those educators as I heard from the educators in New Mexico when I joined them for their rally.

And what they're saying to us is that, while they need immediate — we need to address the immediate concerns and fill those gaps right now, what they are looking for is long-term solutions, from respect of them as professionals, professional rights and autonomy, and what Governor Lujan Grisham did March, March 1, as a matter of fact, after the legislature voted, with every member of the legislature, whichever part they were in, voting in favor of raising teacher salaries.

And not only did they raise teacher salaries, but other educator salaries as well, because they know that, for them to solve this problem long-term, they have got to invest in their educators. They have got to listen to the concerns that they have had for years. And they have got to make those changes long-term.