WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden signs nine bipartisan bills into law that will benefit veterans

Politics

President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law nine bipartisan bills that will improve care for veterans.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Biden will be joined by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.

 

