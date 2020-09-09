WATCH LIVE: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing Sept. 9 at the White House.

Watch the news briefing at noon E.T. live in the video player above.

The briefing follows news that the Justice Department is asking to take over President Donald Trump’s defense in a defamation lawsuit from a writer, E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape.

After New York state courts turned down Trump’s request to delay Carroll’s suit, Justice Department lawyers filed court papers aiming to shift the case into federal court and to substitute the U.S. for Trump as the defendant. That means the federal government, rather than Trump himself, might have to pay damages if any are awarded.

It will be up to a federal judge to decide whether to move the case to federal court from state court and to allow the U.S. to become the defendant.

