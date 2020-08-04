What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds White House press briefing

Politics

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a White House press briefing as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the U.S.

The briefing is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan, courtesy of HBO, said the United States has better numbers than many other nations in terms of coronavirus deaths. He pointed out the number of deaths as a percentage of coronavirus cases. When Swan tried to talk about the number of U.S. coronavirus deaths as a percentage of the population, Trump said “You can’t do that. You have to go by the cases.”

A count kept by Johns Hopkins showed the United States had experienced more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, progress is coming slowly as lawmakers craft another major response to the coronavirus pandemic. Negotiators on the huge relief bill met Monday in the Capitol as issues like food for the poor and aid to schools moved to the forefront. The White House is seeking opportunities to boost President Donald Trump, like more $1,200 stimulus payments. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants big money for state and local governments. All sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week expanded unemployment benefit at the end of July. Several more days of talks are expected.

