Where Congress stands on a potential new pandemic relief bill

Lisa Desjardins:

OK, buckle up. I'm smiling, because we're going to get into a lot of facts and numbers right now.

Here we go. Let's start with some of these bigger divides. Unemployment, that $600 added benefit, Democrats would like to keep that through December. Republicans, for now, are offering just a short-term extension.

But, Judy, they're indicating today that maybe they will move a little bit. Direct payments, the two sides actually agree on sending out more $1,200 checks.

School. Democrats in their HEROES Act in May offered $90 billion is what they wanted to fund for schools, Republicans $105 billion. Republicans want more funding for schools.

More. Let's get into more data on this. Also, there's the — if you look at state and local funding, this is a major difference, Democrats nearly $1 trillion for state and local, Republicans, nothing. They would give state more flexibility for the money that they have already got.

Testing and tracing, Democrats, again, with more money than Republicans. When you look at food aid and those SNAP, the food stamps, again, Democrats would fund a lot more, Republicans, none.

And election help, Judy, Democrats want $3.6 billion. Judy, that's mostly to help with stamps and ballots for mail-in voting, Republicans right now, no money for that.