WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds White House news briefing after release of Capitol Attack report

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing Tuesday following the release of a Senate report detailing broad security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Psaki will be joined by National Economic Council deputy director Sameera Fazili and Peter Harrell, the White House National Security Council’s senior director for international economics and competitiveness.

The Senate report released Tuesday details how hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters were able to violently push past security lines and break into the Capitol, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

It includes new details about the police officers on the front lines who suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones and who told senators that they were left with no direction when command systems broke down. It recommends immediate changes to give the Capitol Police chief more authority, to provide better planning and equipment for law enforcement and to streamline intelligence gathering among federal agencies.

