WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will answer questions from reporters during a briefing Friday.
Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 10 a.m. ET.
This developing story will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will answer questions from reporters during a briefing Friday.
Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 10 a.m. ET.
This developing story will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.