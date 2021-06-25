WATCH: Psaki offers White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is expected to offer updates and take questions from journalists during a press briefing Friday.

The briefing comes shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice had filed a civil rights lawsuit against Georgia after the state enacted more restrictive voting rights laws following the 2020 presidential election. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris is touring the U.S.-Mexico border amid criticism of her absence during ongoing concern about living conditions for migrants there. And Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020, is scheduled for sentencing in Minnesota.

This story will be updated as news develops.