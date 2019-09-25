What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Rep. Schiff responds to White House notes of Trump call with Ukraine

House Democratic leaders are calling President Donald Trump’s conversation with the Ukraine president a “shake down” of a foreign leader for his own reelection campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff spoke at noon on Wednesday. Watch in the video player above.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump “engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections” and national security.

The Trump administration released a rough transcript of the call in which Trump asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, says Trump sounds like a “mafia boss.”

He calls it “powerful evidence” of an impeachable office.

The House has opened an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s actions and the administration’s refusal to turn over a whistleblower’s complaint.

Pelosi said, “Congress must act.”

