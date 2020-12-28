Double your gift now with our
Associated Press

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Schumer to raise $2,000 stimulus checks before Senate

Politics

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to raise the issue of providing $2,000 checks for Americans on the Senate floor Monday amid President Donald Trump’s calls for more relief aid.

Watch the Senate session in the video player above.

Schumer said he would offer Trump’s proposal for $2,000 checks for a vote in Senate — putting Republicans on the spot.

“The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks,” Schumer tweeted. “Then I will move to pass it in the Senate.” He said no Democrats will object. “Will Senate Republicans?”

After months of negotiation, Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package this month that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.

Trump delayed signing the measure for days, demanding that lawmakers give $2,000 relief checks to Americans instead of the $600 provided in the bill. The president signed the relief package on Sunday

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

