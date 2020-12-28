WATCH LIVE: Schumer to raise $2,000 stimulus checks before Senate

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to raise the issue of providing $2,000 checks for Americans on the Senate floor Monday amid President Donald Trump’s calls for more relief aid.

Schumer said he would offer Trump’s proposal for $2,000 checks for a vote in Senate — putting Republicans on the spot.

“The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks,” Schumer tweeted. “Then I will move to pass it in the Senate.” He said no Democrats will object. “Will Senate Republicans?”

After months of negotiation, Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package this month that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.

Trump delayed signing the measure for days, demanding that lawmakers give $2,000 relief checks to Americans instead of the $600 provided in the bill. The president signed the relief package on Sunday