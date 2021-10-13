WATCH LIVE: Secretary Blinken holds news conference with foreign ministers of Israel, UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday morning in separate meetings, followed by a joint one.

The three are set to discuss the Abraham Accords as well as “future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability,” according to the State Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.