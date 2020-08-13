National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on ‘very courageous’ deal between Israel and UAE

Robert O’Brien:

I don't know if they will be here for the signing. And that's certainly going to be a big event between the Emiratis and the Israelis.

But President Trump has been reaching out to leaders in the region. His diplomats have been reaching out to folks in the region, from Secretary Pompeo, to senior adviser Kushner, to myself. And we think there's some real appetite for a number of these countries that see how dynamic Israel — I mean, it's called — Israel is called the start-up nation.

And how they want to — they want to have security ties, economic ties, tourism ties. One of the untold stories here is that now Muslims and Arabs are going to be able to travel from the airport Abu Dhabi or Dubai, these great airports, fly into the airport at Ben-Gurion Airport at Tel Aviv, and go visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Mount.

What a great thing for religious freedom in the region to have Muslims and Arabs be able to travel to Israel and go up to the Temple Mount and worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

So, we think that this is going to — we think that this is going to really lead to some momentum. And we're hopeful that there are going to be some other countries that follow in the UAE's footsteps.