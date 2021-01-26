WATCH LIVE: Secretary of Commerce nominee Gina Raimondo testifies in Senate confirmation hearing

President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of commerce, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, is expected to testify in a Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Raimondo is expected to speak at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

As commerce secretary, Raimondo, 49, would help set trade policy and look to promote American opportunities for growth domestically and overseas. The Rhode Island governor is currently in her second term and was previously state treasurer. She is a former venture capitalist.

