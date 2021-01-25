Biden administration begins push for action on COVID-19 relief

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president also issued a buy American order. It is aimed at providing support to U.S. manufacturers. The order raises the threshold for products to qualify under existing buy American regulations, calls for a review of waivers of buy American requirements, and appoints an official in the Office of Management and Budget to oversee the order's implementation.

The president is reimposing a COVID-19 ban on foreign travelers from the U.K., Brazil and Ireland, as well as other European countries with open borders. South Africa was also included on the list over concerns about a coronavirus variant there.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House has begun its push for legislative action on a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. On Sunday, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and other White House officials held a call with a bipartisan group of senators. But Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah said they remain concerned about the size of the package. Many others in the GOP are too.

Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, has said he is also skeptical that a bipartisan deal can be reached. Instead, he is suggesting a process called budget reconciliation. That would let the bill pass with a simple majority,instead of 60 votes.

For his part today, President Biden again voiced hope for a bipartisan agreement.