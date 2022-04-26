WATCH LIVE: Secretary of State Blinken testifies in Senate Foreign Relations hearing

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations committee during a review of the State Department’s budget request.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

The hearing comes days after Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday.

In footage later released by the Ukrainian presidency of the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the American aid and hailed Biden for his “personal support.”

Blinken and Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition.

They also said Biden would announce his pick for a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left ahead of Russia’s invasion in February would start returning to the country this coming week.