Ukrainian forces dig in against Russia’s eastern assault as the U.S. pledges more aid

Willem Marx
Willem Marx
Alexis Cox
Alexis Cox
Leave your feedback
Russian forces on Monday struck targets across the Ukraine with missiles. But while Moscow's main focus remains on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops there are resisting Russians across a wide battlefront. One day after two top U.S. officials met with Ukraine's president and Cabinet, the U.S. vowed to speed more weaponry to aid their fight against Russia. Willem Marx reports.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: