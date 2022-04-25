Ukrainian forces dig in against Russia’s eastern assault as the U.S. pledges more aid

By —

Willem Marx

By —

Alexis Cox

Audio

Russian forces on Monday struck targets across the Ukraine with missiles. But while Moscow's main focus remains on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops there are resisting Russians across a wide battlefront. One day after two top U.S. officials met with Ukraine's president and Cabinet, the U.S. vowed to speed more weaponry to aid their fight against Russia. Willem Marx reports.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Willem Marx

By —

Alexis Cox

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: