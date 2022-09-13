WATCH LIVE: Sen. Lindsey Graham holds news briefing on proposed national abortion restrictions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jeffrey Collins, Associated Press
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will hold a news briefing Tuesday on proposed national abortion restrictions.
The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.
The briefing follows South Carolina senators rejection of a ban on almost all abortions last week in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
READ MORE: South Carolina senators reject abortion ban after Republican lawmaker threatens filibuster
