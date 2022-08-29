Elisabeth Griffith’s new book ‘Formidable,’ chronicles American women’s fight for equality

Judy Woodruff:

Betsy Griffith, welcome to the "NewsHour."

You and I have known each other a long time. You have written this remarkable definitive book on the early women's rights activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. And here you are with this book on 100 years, a century of American women.

What did you want to do with this book that hadn't been done in other looks at American women?

Elisabeth Griffith, Author, "Formidable: American Women and the Fight for Equality: 1920-2020": I wanted to talk about in one place how women use the vote, so much hoopla about the 19th Amendment getting the vote, but that — it didn't end there.

That was not a complete victory. It took formidable women against formidable opponents, taking a long time to reach these victories. There were — the cast is huge. And it's a much more diverse cast than most people understand.