WATCH LIVE: Senate Appropriations Committee holds hearing on domestic extremism

The Senate Committee on Appropriations will hold a hearing on violence domestic extremism with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced an internal review to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the sprawling agency. Mayorkas said that senior DHS officials would explore ways to detect and prevent extremism in an agency that includes the Coast Guard and the country’s primary immigration enforcement agencies.

DHS did not cite specific incidents in announcing the review. The agency has increased its focus on domestic extremism since President Joe Biden took office. Past incidents include that of a Coast Guard lieutenant who was accused of being a domestic terrorist and was convicted last year on weapons and drug charges.