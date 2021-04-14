WATCH LIVE: Senate Appropriations Committee holds hearing on FEMA response to COVID-19

Senate Appropriations Committee is expected to hold a hearing on FEMA’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is doubling down on their decision not to send an influx of vaccines to Michigan, where the state is experiencing a spike in cases.

“In the next two to six weeks, the variants we’ve seen in Michigan, those variants are also present in other state, said White House COVID Coordinator Andy Slavitt.

“So our ability to vaccinate people quickly in each of those states rather than taking vaccines and shifting it to play ‘whac-a-mole’ isn’t the strategy that public health leaders and scientist have laid out.”

President Joe Biden has said Washington will give Michigan more federal resources to support vaccinations and testing but not additional vaccines.

Michigan has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the U.S.

The state reported 6,900 cases Saturday and 74 more deaths.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is an increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across the country.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the answer in a crisis situation such as Michigan is facing is to go back to virus control basics by again instituting restrictions.

Walensky also explained that diverting vaccines away from other states where the situation isn’t as dire could unwittingly spark future outbreaks elsewhere.