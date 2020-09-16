WATCH LIVE: Senate appropriations subcommittee examines the HHS coronavirus response

A Senate appropriations subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday to examine the Department of Health and Human Services’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Lawmakers will hear from Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bob Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, and Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at HHS. COVID-19 has killed more than 190,000 people in the U.S.

The Senate hearing comes one day after a Trump health appointee apologized for a video in which he reportedly says scientists battling the coronavirus are conspiring against President Donald Trump and warns of shooting in America if Trump loses the election.

Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, an administration official tells The Associated Press. Separately, Caputo is accused of trying to muzzle an important publication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the midst of the pandemic. HHS is standing by Caputo, who was not available for an interview.