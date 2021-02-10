WATCH LIVE: Senate budget committee considers nomination of Neera Tanden, Biden’s pick to lead OMB

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, is expected to appear on Wednesday, Feb. 10, before the Senate budget committee.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

During her Tuesday testimony to the Senate committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media as she tried to convince senators she’ll leave partisan politics behind if confirmed.

Tanden also admitted to spending “many months” removing past Twitter posts, saying, “I deleted tweets because I regretted them.” But she refused to say she did so to help her nomination.

“I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language on social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” Tanden, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and the president of the center-left Center for American Progress, told a Senate committee.

She later added, “I deeply regret and apologize for my language.”

Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB. Her nomination requires approval from the Senate, which has moved fairly quickly to pass many of Biden’s choices for powerful posts. That’s despite it being divided 50-50 among Democrats and Republicans and this week grappling with the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

