WATCH LIVE: OMB nominee Neera Tanden testifies before Senate committee

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, will testify Feb. 9 before the Senate committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs.

Watch the hearing live at 9:15 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Tanden, who has served as president of the Center for American Progress since 2003, will be introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

In her opening remarks she is expected to speak about relying on the U.S. social safety net as a child after emigrating from India with her mother, according to a copy obtained by POLITICO.

“We relied on food stamps to eat, and Section 8 vouchers to pay the rent. At school, I remember being the only kid in the cafeteria line who used ten-cent vouchers from the Free Lunch Program. I remember using food stamps at the grocery store,” Tanden is expected to say. “I spend every day of my life grateful for a nation, and a government, that had faith in my mother and in me—that invested in our humanity and gave me a fair shot to pursue my potential.”

READ MORE: Meet Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.