WATCH LIVE: Senate committee expected to vote on Merrick Garland attorney general nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Monday on Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s pick for attorney general.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Garland, 68, is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals and was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to a seat on the Supreme Court. But that nomination failed. Garland is expected to be confirmed with bipartisan support to the key position running the Justice Department.

This story is developing and will be updated.