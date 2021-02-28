How online misinformation from local-level Republicans helped fuel the Capitol riot

Hari Sreenivasan:

As investigations into the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol continue, we're learning more about how misinformation, lies and conspiracy theories online helped to incite the violence.

An investigation by the Associated Press delved into the public and private social media accounts of nearly 1,000 elected and appointed Republican officials at the state and local level nationwide. Many had voiced support for the insurrection, demanding that the 2020 presidential election be overturned.

I recently spoke with Garance Burke, global investigative journalist for the Associated Press about their investigation.

So, Garance, how prevalent is misinformation, disinformation in different circles on a statewide level across the Republican Party?