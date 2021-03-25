WATCH LIVE: Senate considers bill to extend Paycheck Protection Program for two months

The Senate will resume consideration Thursday of a bill to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for two months.

The PPP program was created as part of the CARES Act last year to provide temporary relief for small businesses amid the pandemic. Through the PPP program, the SBA grants loans to eligible small business owners so that they can keep their employees on payroll. The most recent round of PPP was approved by Congress in December and is currently set to expire on March 31.

The Paycheck Protection Program has been criticized for favoring bigger businesses with ties to major banks during the first months of the pandemic. An analysis of PPP loans by ZIP code by the Associated Press found that “thousands of minority-owned small businesses” were among the last to receive loans during the first two rounds of funding, which lasted from April 3 to Aug. 8. The AP found that many of these business owners didn’t receive a PPP loan until the last few weeks of the program, while more white business owners were able to secure loans earlier.

The Biden administration announced several changes to the program earlier this year to address these disparities and make PPP loans more accessible to smaller minority-owned businesses, but a number of Black and Hispanic business owners told the PBS NewsHour they feel the support they’ve received from the program so far has not been sufficient.

Seven Republican Senators have said they will support the bill to extend the PPP program for two months, putting Democrats closer to the 60 votes they need to pass it.

