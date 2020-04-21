What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

READ FULL: Lawmakers reach a deal on $500 billion Paycheck Protection Program

Nation

After two weeks of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats agreed on a nearly $500 billion deal to extend rescue programs for millions of small businesses which had run out of funding last week. The bill would add another $335 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses keep their workers employed for eight weeks, as well as another $60 billion for small business disaster loans. It also includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for national coronavirus testing.

Here is the text, as forwarded by the office of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

 

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews

