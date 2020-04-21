READ FULL: Lawmakers reach a deal on $500 billion Paycheck Protection Program

After two weeks of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats agreed on a nearly $500 billion deal to extend rescue programs for millions of small businesses which had run out of funding last week. The bill would add another $335 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses keep their workers employed for eight weeks, as well as another $60 billion for small business disaster loans. It also includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for national coronavirus testing.

Here is the text, as forwarded by the office of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.