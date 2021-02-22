WATCH LIVE: Senate delivers Washington’s Farewell Address

The Senate will deliver George Washington’s Farewell Address on Monday, on a day that would have been the former president’s 289th birthday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio will do this year’s annual reading of the 7,641-word statement. The Senate tradition began back in the 19th century and occurs on Washington’s Feb. 22 birthday.

Washington served as the nation’s first president from 1789 to 1797. He died in 1799 of a throat infection.