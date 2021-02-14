What the Senate vote reveals about the pro-Trump base

Jeff Greenfield:

I think from the president's point of view, and it's one of the reasons why we didn't get into that last-minute witness issue, is he's got a COVID epidemic or pandemic to deal with. He's got an attempt to put massive sums of money into the pockets of people back home. And he's got the thinnest majorities in the House and Senate you could possibly have. I think what Biden may be hoping for is that the traditional Republican congressional opposition to Democratic presidents which haunted Bill Clinton and Barack Obama may be different given both the public demand for more aggressive government action and the fact that there's a real epidemic out there.

So my own feeling is that six months down the road, impeachment may be as dim a memory as it was last November for the first impeachment.

But I do have to add this, if I might, Hari, Biden also talked about the fragility of democracy. If it weren't for a series of Republican officials back in different states and Trump-appointed judges, we might very well have seen the overturning of the 2020 election. And I think the idea that this is all going to be behind us, we're going to get back to a normal kind of politics, I think is a potentially dangerous illusion as we fight through the various normal political battles.

I do think the specter of Donald Trump will still be very much overhanging our political process.