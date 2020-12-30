Double your gift now with our
Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to hold vote on Trump’s veto of Defense bill

The Republican-led Senate is expected to hold a vote on Wednesday that could set the stage for lawmakers to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, which would be the first veto override of his presidency.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at congressional Republicans after the House easily voted to override his veto of a defense policy bill. More than 100 Republicans joined with Democrats on Monday to approve the override.

On Tuesday, Trump slammed GOP lawmakers, tweeting that “Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass.″ The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act affirms a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops, improvements for military housing and more.

