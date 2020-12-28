‘We didn’t choose this.’ Unemployed man shares frustrations on COVID relief fight

Amna Nawaz:

And just this evening, the House voted to increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000. Forty-four Republicans joined the Democratic majority in voting for that increase.

For more on this vote and President Trump's decision to sign the bill and what comes next, Anna Palmer joins us now. She's senior Washington correspondent for Politico.

Anna, welcome back to the "NewsHour." And thanks for being here.

Let's start with President Trump's decision to sign that relief bill. What do we know about what took him so long, and why he finally changed his mind?