WATCH LIVE: Senate Health Committee vote to nominate Julie Su for secretary of labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee for labor secretary, Julie Su, won praise at her Senate hearing last Thursday as “a champion of the working class” even as some key Democrats were unwilling to voice support, creating uncertainty about her confirmation prospects.

A handful of moderate Democrats have not publicly stated whether they will vote for Su’s nomination ahead of Wednesday’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Biden in February picked Su, a civil rights attorney and the deputy labor secretary, to replace Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, to lead the Department of Labor.

The daughter of an immigrant mother who arrived on a cargo ship, Su would be the Biden administration’s first Asian American to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level. Biden last month called her proof of the “American dream” and said “she’s committed to making sure that dream is in reach for every American.”

Su was previously confirmed as the deputy labor secretary, but has faced opposition from business groups critical of her record leading California’s labor department. They point to her support of an overturned California law that would have required app-based ride hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft, as well as trucking businesses, to treat their workers as employees, providing benefits like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance, rather than independent contractors.

Su has also faced blame for problems at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency during the coronavirus pandemic when unprecedented numbers of people applying for unemployment benefits faced long wait times and the state paid out billions of dollars in fraudulent claims.

Industry groups have launched billboard and digital ads against Su in West Virginia, Montana and Arizona, while unions have assembled to support Su.

Su was confirmed by the Senate to her current role in 2021 by a 50–47 vote.