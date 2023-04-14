Sen. Feinstein faces more calls to resign over absence from Capitol Hill

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
The Senate returns to Washington next week without its oldest member and calls are growing louder for her to step down. Earlier this week,Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she would temporarily forfeit her position on the Judiciary Committee while she recovers from an infection. That did not satisfy critics who say she is no longer fit to serve. Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports.
