Sen. Feinstein faces more calls to resign over absence from Capitol Hill

The Senate returns to Washington next week without its oldest member and calls are growing louder for her to step down. Earlier this week,Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she would temporarily forfeit her position on the Judiciary Committee while she recovers from an infection. That did not satisfy critics who say she is no longer fit to serve. Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports.

