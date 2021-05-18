WATCH LIVE: Senate holds hearing on paid leave for working families

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing Tuesday on paid leave for working families.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

The hearing will focus on accessibility, options, and impacts of paid leave policies. President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.8 trillion American Families Plan includes up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave. The program would provide workers up to $4,000 a month, with a minimum of two-thirds of average weekly wages replaced, rising to 80 percent for the lowest wage workers, according to a White House fact sheet.

Vicki Shabo, a senior fellow for paid leave policy and strategy at New America, will testify, along with Marcia St. Hilaire-Finn, the founder and CEO of Bright Start Early Care and Preschool; Marianne McManus, a representative with the American Benefits Council; and Elizabeth Milito, senior executive council with the National Federation of Independent Business.

