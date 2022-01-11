WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary committee hearing on domestic terrorism following the Jan. 6 attack

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing on domestic terrorism threats a year after the Jan. 6 riot.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen; and Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, are expected to testify.

Members of two extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, face the most serious conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 riot. Individual rioters have been charged with assault and other violent crimes for their attacks on law enforcement. More than 100 police officers were injured, some critically.

Some Republicans have taken issue with “insurrection” to describe the events of the day, because none of the rioters so far has been charged with treason or sedition, crimes that would fit with an insurrection attempt.

Those charges are extremely rare. Prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. Overzealousness in applying such charges historically has also discredited their use.

This is a developing story and will be updated.