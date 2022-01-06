How the Capitol attack unfolded

Amna Nawaz:

The Senate was called into recess and evacuated.

The mob of Trump supporters roamed the historic halls, damaging property and searching for lawmakers. Security footage captured the moment Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman shuttled Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah to safety, before running ahead to divert the approaching mob away from the Senate chamber.

Rioters came within 100 feet of Vice President Mike Pence, whose security detail took him to safety from an office near the Senate.

While this was happening, at 2:24 p.m., Trump tweeted from the White House, criticizing Pence for not having — quote — "the courage to do what should have been done."

Remarkably, the House was still in session when rioters attempted to break into that chamber. A police officer shot Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran from California and QAnon conspiracy theorist, as she and a crowd tried to break into the rear of the chamber where some lawmakers were still sheltering.

According to an analysis from The New York Times, rioters breached the Capitol in at least eight different places. They entered the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, and the Senate chamber. Some broke into the offices of lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's.

Law enforcement arrived to clear a hallway above Statuary Hall, where "NewsHour" correspondent Lisa Desjardins was sheltered.