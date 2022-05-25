WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nomination of ATF director, federal judges

News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nomination of Steven Dettelbach as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as several federal judges.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
Dettelbach’s nomination hearing comes as the nation continues to react to the shooting in Ulveda, Texas that has so far left at least 19 dead. Many of them children.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: