Advocate says federal laws need to change to address nation’s gun violence

Leave your feedback
The rampage in Texas Tuesday that took the lives of children and staff at an elementary school has once again renewed calls on Congress to make changes to federal gun laws. Kris Brown, president of Brady, the advocacy campaign that focuses on preventing gun violence, joins William Brangham to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: