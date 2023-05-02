WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary committee hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Supreme Court ethics reform following media reports that Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose lavish vacations and real estate deals involving a major Republican donor.

The Supreme Court spoke with one voice in response to recent criticism of the justices’ ethical practices: No need to fix what isn’t broken.

The justices’ response struck some critics and ethics experts as tone deaf at a time of heightened attention on the justices’ travel and private business transactions. That comes against the backdrop of a historic dip in public approval as measured by opinion polls.

Deeply divided on some of the most contentious issues of the day — including abortion, gun rights and the place of religion in public life — the court’s six conservatives and three liberals seem united on this particular principle: on ethics they will set their own rules and police themselves.

Charles Geyh, an Indiana University law professor and legal ethics expert, said everything the justices detailed Tuesday evening about ethics was essentially outlined in Chief Justice John Roberts’ annual year-end report from 2011, more than a decade ago.

“They’re basically saying … What we’ve been doing is just fine. Let’s just re-say it for those of you at the back…That just strikes me as, you know, pretty empty,” Geyh said.