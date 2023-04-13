Justice Thomas faces new scrutiny for real estate deal with Republican donor

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing questions again about his failure to disclose transactions with a Republican megadonor. A new report by ProPublica details a 2014 real estate deal in which Harlan Crow's company paid $133,000 to Thomas and his family to buy the home where the justice's mother lived. Geoff Bennett discussed the report with Gabe Roth of Fix the Court.

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

