WATCH LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Schumer holds news conference on COVID-19 stimulus package

Senate leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), are expected to discuss Tuesday how to work on economic recovery package as the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump begins.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The impeachment trial for Trump gets underway Tuesday, as the United States continues to grapple with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion stimulus package has cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate, as a tepid jobs report confirmed the economy is still sputtering from the pandemic.

This story is developing and will be updated.

WATCH: Trump’s second impeachment trial begins in Senate