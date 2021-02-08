Congress irons out final details on the eve of Trump’s historic impeachment trial

Lisa Desjardins:

Remarkably, Judy, we just got the final details for this trial in the last couple of hours. This will be a shorter impeachment trial, it looks like, at least, than the first one for former President Trump.

Let's go through how this is going to work. First of all, tomorrow, the first day of the trial, that day is being set aside for arguments over the constitutionality of this trial. There will be up to four hours of arguments. And then the Senate will vote on whether this is constitutional to try a former president.

You may recall the Senate has taken a similar vote. They will do it again tomorrow. That is expected to pass. Then, Wednesday, for the rest of the week will the arguments of the trial itself, presentations by both sides, up to 16 hours per side, so four days total.

Now, there is a note here. The trial will not meet on Saturday. They will recognize the Jewish Sabbath, as per the request of one of former President Trump's attorneys, who is an Orthodox Jew. Instead, the trial will resume on Sunday.

Now, talking about this, we expect these to be the main days of the arguments, those four days up until Sunday, after that, closing arguments for about four hours, again, fewer than in the past trial. And senators will then have four hours to ask questions, again, also much less than last time.

An open question that is not yet revolved is, will there be witnesses? This Senate resolution that is governing the trial allows for witnesses, if House managers or Trump's attorneys ask for them and if the Senate votes to allow it.

So, we may not have an answer to that question soon. I'm told that House managers have not yet decided if they want witnesses or not.

One very last note. I'm told senators will be allowed to space out throughout the chamber into the galleries. And there will be a special room. They will use one of the cloak rooms, sort of, or one of the Senate's lobbies and have a television in there for senators to watch off the floor, so they can space out.