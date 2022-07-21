WATCH LIVE: Senate panel explores skyrocketing housing prices

The Senate Banking Committee plans to explore the state of housing in the United States in a hearing Thursday, as rising mortgage rates, low inventory and high home and rental prices squeeze consumers.

The hearing is scheduled to being at 10 a.m. EDT. Watch live in our player above.

Lawrence Yun of the National Association of REALTORS, Douglas Holtz-Eakin of the American Action Forum and Peggy Bailey of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities are expected to testify.

This story is developing and will be updated.