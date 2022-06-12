Skyrocketing home prices and rents create housing crisis

In today's highly competitive housing market, millions of Americans are priced out of buying a home, often competing with all-cash offers well above asking prices. Rents are skyrocketing, too, causing overall housing affordability to collapse at its fastest rate on record. Roben Farzad, host of public radio's Full Disclosure, joins John Yang to discuss.

