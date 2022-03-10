WATCH LIVE: Senate Republicans hold news conference on Poland’s plan to provide warplanes to Ukraine

Senate Republicans hold a press conference on Poland’s plan to provide warplanes to Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday called for more sanctions against Russia, saying that military actions that “have the characteristics of genocide” should not be tolerated, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Duda was speaking to reporters in Warsaw alongside visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think nobody has any doubts that – if hospitals are being bombed, hospitals where pregnant women and children are, are being bombed, if ordinary people are being killed, where bombs are being dropped, where missiles are being fired at civilian districts with no military installations at all – that this is barbarity with the characteristics of genocide, of the elimination of a nation, of its destruction,” Duda said.

Harris has embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and the bombing of civilians, including a maternity hospital on Wednesday.

At Thursday’s news conference, both Harris and Duda sought to brush aside differences on the fighter jets issue.

Duda sidestepped questions about why Poland announced it was prepared to send MiG-29 planes to Ukraine, if all NATO allies agreed, without first consulting the United States.

He stressed his government’s intention was driven by a desire for “NATO as a whole to make a common decision” on the matter.