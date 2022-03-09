Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. discusses Russia’s invasion: ‘We have to win this war’

Judy Woodruff:

And for more on the latest developments in Ukraine, and how Ukrainians are fighting back against Russia's invasion, we turn to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

I spoke to her a short time ago.

Ambassador Markarova, thank you very much for joining us.

At this point, who is winning this war?

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: Thank you very much for having me.

Well, Ukrainians are winning this war, and the moral win is on our side from day one, because we never did anything to provoke this. We never did anything to inflict this upon us, and we never attacked anyone.

It's Russia that attacked us, and we're defending our homes. And, if you remember, a lot of people said that we will not be able to defend ourselves against this big, mighty Russia, that a country like ours does not stand a chance. It's truly a David-against-Goliath fight.

But because we are fighting for our homes, because we are fighting for our freedom, today is day 14 of the brutal war that Russia is waging, and we are defending our home.

So, again, as much as it gives us pain to see how many Ukrainians are wounded, how many homes are ruined, how many hospitals, maternity hospitals today are shelled at, we are not ready to surrender, and we will not.