WATCH LIVE: Senate resumes consideration of HHS secretary nominee Xavier Becerra

The Senate will resume debate Thursday on the nomination of Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the department of Health and Human Services.

Watch the hearing live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video player above.

The Senate Finance Committee deadlocked last week along party lines on Becerra’s nomination, more of a speed bump than a stop sign. Under the rules, Democrats will take the nomination to a vote by the full Senate, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We remain confidently behind the nomination.”

