WATCH LIVE: HHS secretary nominee Xavier Becerra testifies during Senate confirmation hearing

Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary nominee Xavier Becerra is expected to testify during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

If he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Becerra would be the first Latino to serve as HHS secretary.

Prior to becoming California attorney general, Becerra served 12 terms in the U.S. House, rising to a top leadership post and helping to steer the Affordable Care Act through Congress.